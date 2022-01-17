Government's inconsistent policy decisions hurting education in Ghana — Baskin Africa

17.01.2022 LISTEN

THE GOVERNMENT OF GHANA MUST BE CONSISTENT WITH POLICIES IN THE EDUCATION SUB-SECTOR.

In view of the decision of the Ghana Education Service to re-open Public Basic and Second Cycle Schools, Baskin Africa has observed with concerned that, the Government’s inconsistencies in terms of policy decisions in the education sub-sector is hurting the very fibre of education in Ghana.

Indeed, the fiber of education is built around primary education so, if a government intends to build a strong education as the backbone for the overall development of the country then, it must be doing so at the pre-tertiary level.

As at now, there is no policy clarity as to the type of calender the public basic schools are to use for this academic year. This mostly confuses parents and key stakeholders in the education sub-sector. The worse case is that planning is disjointed and monitoring and evaluation become very difficult.

It is trite knowledge that critical stakeholders like parents, teachers and school managements are mostly left out in the policy making process with only politicians left to make politically convenient decisions. There is the need for buy-in from all these stakeholders in order to ensure policy assurance, acceptable and continuity. To get this the government must adopt an expanded consultative approach in its policy decisions than the current take-it-or-leave-it approach as though Ghana is being ruled by a Monarchy.

Again, the subventions (ie capitation grants) meant for these basic schools are not forthcoming, and this is affecting the smooth administration of these schools. Meanwhile, school heads and management are not allowed to bill parents for basic services like conducting the end of term examinations. This has rather rendered these heads and management ineffective. Quite worrying is that, due to intimidation and the seeming culture of silence which have taken over the system, the management of these schools cannot speak to the challenges they go through.

Could it be the reason the government has issued a time table to implement the semester schedule instead of the current trimester schedule for the basic school?

We wish to draw the attention of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to the fact that, their actions are creating a deep ditch in the education sub-sector which will affect the sector in the long run. It is our hope that the Government of Ghana and it’s allied agencies in the sector, will heed to the many calls from key actors in the sub-sector, for effective consultations and workable policies to be designed and implemented in order to create the room for policy continuity should another government be form in the future.

Thank you

-Signed-

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese

(Executive Secretary-Baskin Africa)

0244198031