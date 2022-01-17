ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku disturbance: North East Regional Minister preaches peace to Mamprusi youth

Social News Bawku disturbance: North East Regional Minister preaches peace to Mamprusi youth
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The North East Regional Minister, Mr. Zakaria Yidana has appealed to the Mamprusi youth in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region to allow peace prevail.

According to him, peace is the only tool for development instead, and engaging in misunderstanding only puts the name of the Mamprusi Kingdom in a bad light.

Speaking at Gambaga in the North East Region during the final funeral rites of the late Alhaji Midjida Ligbi over the weekend, the Minister said the common enemy of the people of Mamprugu and the North is poverty which can never be tackled through violence since there are better ways of solving the issues of chieftaincy in the country.

He further appealed to the youth of the area who use mobile phones to stop spreading false videos on the situation and desist from violent acts.

According to him, some of these acts are creating more tension instead of the lasting solutions the security management team is seeking.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the chiefs of Bawku to call on their people to come together and find a lasting solution to the situation of insecurity in the area.

---Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kadjebi to join CLOGSAG strike
17.01.2022 | Social News
Structure security management in the country – Security consultant
17.01.2022 | Social News
Pineapple farmers call for police protection against landguards, estate developers
17.01.2022 | Social News
Residents raise funds for Bakanta-Sanzule road rehabilitation, street lighting project
17.01.2022 | Social News
Respond to every threat of the enemy with prayers — Christians told
17.01.2022 | Social News
Honour your promise to fully implement teachers’ conditions of service – GNAT tells gov’t
17.01.2022 | Social News
Police chase pastor who attempted to burn nurse alive after duping her of GHS40,000
17.01.2022 | Social News
Kumasi: Baby trapped in car snatched by gunmen at Santasi with family
17.01.2022 | Social News
Sit at home from 20 January – CLOSSAG to members as it declares nationwide strike
17.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line