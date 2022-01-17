ModernGhana logo
17.01.2022 Headlines

NDC will win 165 seats in 2024, NPP will go down — Mahama

17.01.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama is upbeat about the 2024 general elections.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of which he is yet to lead as flagbearer will increase its seats in Parliament from 137 to 165 in the 2024 elections.

The former President said this when he expressed gratitude to the people of the Gambaga-Nalerigu Constituency in the North East Region for voting for the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections.

“Indeed, you are one of the constituencies that have helped NDC to continue to have a hold in parliament”, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC said on 17 January 2022 during the final funeral rites of Alhaji Ligbi Adam Midjida, a very prominent man in the Gambaga area.

“If you would remember, in the last parliament, it was 169 for NPP and 106 for NDC but now it is 137 for NPP and 137 for NDC and I know that you will support us again so that in the 2024 election, it would be 165 seats for NDC and they [NPP] will go down to 110 seats,” he said.

The former president said he was in Gambaga for three reasons: firstly, as an in-law of the late Alhaji Midjida because former Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Muniru, who Mr Mahama described as his brother from Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality, is the father-in-law of the late Alhaji Ligbi.

Secondly, Mr Mahama said he was in the area because of Hassan Midjida, who is a friend and whose father was the late Alhaji Midjida.

Lastly, he said he was there to thank the people for voting for his party, NDC.

