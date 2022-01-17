Police chase pastor who attempted to burn nurse alive after duping her of GHS40,000

The Asankragwa Division of the Ghana Police Service in the Western Region has declared Pastor Kenneth Mensah, the Head pastor of the Mega Word Chapel International in Enchi wanted.

The pastor is wanted for allegedly duping a nurse at Kwasibokro of her GHS40,000.

He is said to have also tried to burn the woman alive.

According to Asankragwa, Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Nana Kumi, the victim went to see the Pastor for help to travel to the United Kingdom.

“The victim is a nurse in Dubai and has been in the country for the past two years. She came back to Ghana on October 8, 2021 to spend holidays with the family. She was then introduced to Pastor Kenneth Mensah, Head pastor of the Mega Word International Chapel by her sister’s brother.

“The victim told the pastor about her intention to travel again. In the course of their several discussions, the pastor told her that there are evil spirits in her house. So, her next travel can only be successful after a spiritual cleansing,” Chief Superintendent Nana Kumi told the Ahobraseye FM.

The Asankragwa Divisional Police Commander continued, “On January 5, 2022, the pastor came to Asankragwa and lodged at the Royal Hotel. At about 2:00am January 6, 2022, the pastor went to the room of the victim to perform the said cleansing. He collected the money, put it in an envelope, wrapped it with cello tape and asked her to place it under her bed and sleep on it. Before that and according to the victim, the pastor asked her to bring salt and sugar. He asked the victim to look toward the window and recite certain words 24 times while he mixes the salt and sugar for her to drink.

“After, he gave the mixture to the victim to drink. Immediately she took it she felt dizzy and fell asleep. According to the victim, in her sleep she started having a nasty burning sensation only to wake up to see her room engulfed in smoke and on fire. She reached out for the envelope containing the money. To her utter surprise, the envelope this time contained papers some of which had burnt. She screamed for help and her brother who is a carpenter broke her door and rescued her. Immediately she came out she fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.”

The family of the woman is said to have sold family properties to raise the GHS40,000 to help the victim travel.

They are now financially troubled but are grateful their daughter was not burnt to death.