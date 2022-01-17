Kumasi: Baby trapped in car snatched by gunmen at Santasi with family

A baby who was trapped in a red Toyota Corolla vehicle snatched by gunmen from its mother at Santasi in the Ashanti Region has been rescued by the police.

The police, according to the Public Relationd Officer (PRO) of the Ashanti Regional Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo retrieved the vehicle at Dakwa-Dwom (market place), after abandoned by the snatchers over a hot chase by the police.

“The suspects abandoned the car at Dakwa-Dwom and run away after sensing the danger of police approach.

"We found the baby safe in the car and had since reunited with the mother”, ASP Ahianyo told the press on Sunday, after retrieving the car.

Meanwhile, the vehicle is at the Regional Police Headquarters, to aid police in their investigation.

The police have assured that, they would pursue the suspects until they arrest them but called for citizens support by helping police with information.

—DGN online