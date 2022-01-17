Sit at home from 20 January – CLOSSAG to members as it declares nationwide strike

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOSSAG) will from Thursday, January 20 begin a nationwide strike.

“We deserve better conditions of service now. From Thursday, 20 January 2022, everybody should sit at home, don’t come to work,” a statement issued by CLOSSAG and signed by its Regional Secretary Alhaji Apam Nuhu directed members.

The strike is in demand for better conditions of service for members of CLOSSAG from government.

According to the association, a favourable salary was presented to government last year.

However, government has failed to look at it, hence the decision to strike.

—classfmonline.com