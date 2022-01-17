A/R: Man killed after failing to pay for ‘wee’

A man has been killed by a marijuana (wee) dealer at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened on Sunday night following a misunderstanding over the purchase of marijuana.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Nana Bonsu was stabbed multiple times by the wee dealer after he allegedly failed to pay for the 'wee' he bought.

“He [the suspect] pulled a knife and stabbed Nana Bonsu multiple times after he [the victim] failed to pay for the wee,” an eyewitness told Akoma News.

Subsequently, the suspect who is yet to be identified was mobbed by some residents and killed in the process.

Reports indicate that some three other people sustained injuries during the mobbing.

The bodies of the two deceased were later convened by the Police and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

The police are investigating to ascertain the facts of the matter and are yet to issue an official statement.