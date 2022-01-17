Withdrawal of Bagbin’s military guards politically motivated; plot to diminish his confidence – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the withdrawal of the military guards assigned to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

In a statement signed by the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, it says it believes the decision by the Ghana Armed Forces is politically motivated and just a plot to diminish the confidence of the Speaker.

“The Minority in Parliament is saddened and strongly denounce the withdrawal by President Akufo-Addo’s government of the military detail attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin with effect from the 14th January, 2022.

“The minority is certain that the action of the military high command relative to the withdrawal of Mr. Speaker’s security detail is politically motivated and calculated to diminish his confidence in his bid to impartially and independently steer the affairs of the legislative arm of government”, the Minority statement allege in parts.

Not taking the situation lightly, the Minority stresses that it will hold government accountable should the withdrawal of the military guards bring about any problem associated with the Speaker’s security.

“In the circumstances, the minority shall hold the government of President Akufo Addo responsible should the security of Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, the speaker of Parliament be compromised in any way,” the Minority statement adds.

Last Friday, January 14, 2022, four military guards assigned to the Speaker were withdrawn by the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a letter to the Speaker informing him of the withdrawal, the Ghana Armed Forces explained their attachment was done without proper procedure.

It said the necessary processes will now be followed and the guards will be reassigned to the Speaker once completed.