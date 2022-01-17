ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fire Service, Police probe Buduburam fire that killed seven

Social News Fire Service, Police probe Buduburam fire that killed seven
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana Police Service have commenced investigations into a fire outbreak that killed a family of seven at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region.

While the Fire Service is investigating the cause of fire, the Police are looking into a possible criminal element of the incident.

The family, including Robert Assan Donkor, a head-teacher, his wife, and five children, were burnt beyond recognition at his bungalow at Big Apple, Friday dawn.

The remains of the sexagenarian and his family have since been deposited at the Trauma and Special Hospital Morgue at Winneba.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, said his outfit was yet to unravel the cause of the fire.

Without stating any specific timelines, he said: "We are still investigating the cause of the fire. We have not found the cause yet but we are on it."

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Police chase pastor who attempted to burn nurse alive after duping her of GHS40,000
17.01.2022 | Social News
Kumasi: Baby trapped in car snatched by gunmen at Santasi with family
17.01.2022 | Social News
Sit at home from 20 January – CLOSSAG to members as it declares nationwide strike
17.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: Man killed after failing to pay for ‘wee’
17.01.2022 | Social News
Concerned drivers drop 40% transport fare decision
17.01.2022 | Social News
Dampare visits Atico junction accident victims
17.01.2022 | Social News
We'll not be deterred despite the attacks on our officers – Police
17.01.2022 | Social News
We’re still deliberating our next move after NLC’s order – UTAG
17.01.2022 | Social News
‘Consider emergency exits when building’ – Gomoa East DCE to residents after fatal fire incident
17.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line