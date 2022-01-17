Fire Service, Police probe Buduburam fire that killed seven

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana Police Service have commenced investigations into a fire outbreak that killed a family of seven at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region.

While the Fire Service is investigating the cause of fire, the Police are looking into a possible criminal element of the incident.

The family, including Robert Assan Donkor, a head-teacher, his wife, and five children, were burnt beyond recognition at his bungalow at Big Apple, Friday dawn.

The remains of the sexagenarian and his family have since been deposited at the Trauma and Special Hospital Morgue at Winneba.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, said his outfit was yet to unravel the cause of the fire.

Without stating any specific timelines, he said: "We are still investigating the cause of the fire. We have not found the cause yet but we are on it."

GNA