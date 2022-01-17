ModernGhana logo
A/R: ‘Wee’ seller lynched after allegedly stabbing buyer to death at Kotwi

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Two persons on Sunday, January 16 allegedly died in Kotwi in the the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region over a misunderstanding during the purchase of marijuana popularly known as ‘Wee’.

One of the suspects, Nana Bonsu, aged 30 is alleged to have been stabbed multiple times by the other suspect from whom he was buying the marijuana.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two when the buyer refused to pay for his purchase.

The buyer of the marijuana was then stabbed multiple times by the seller.

The seller, who is yet-to-be-identified was later lynched by a mob after killing his customer.

Three other persons got injured in the misunderstanding that ensued.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

— classfmonline.com

