Concerned drivers drop 40% transport fare decision

Social News
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) has suspended its intent to increase transport fares by 40% as earlier announced.

The leadership of the association has asked its members to stick to the old operational fares for all journeys throughout the country.

The association, however, said it has not totally forgotten the increment of transport fares.

“The public outcry that met our earlier announcement has been considered,” the drivers said in a statement.

They have scheduled a meeting between their members and the Coalition of Transport Operators which comprises of GPRTU and other major stakeholders on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 to deliberate on the way forward.

The drivers are bemoaning the hike in petrol prices which they say is forcing them to increase transport fares without which their business will collapse.

—Classfmonline.com

