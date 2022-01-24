ModernGhana logo
There can be continued peace, stability when we offer constructive criticisms — Rev Minister

Rev David ArmstrongRev David Armstrong
24.01.2022

The Associate Pastor of the Agape Life Chapel International sited at Kwanwoma in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region, Rev David Armstrong has said there will continue to be peace in Ghana when people are civil in their comments.

He noted that criticisms that are constructive in nature propel development of every nation.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview in Kumasi, Pastor Armstrong indicated that the youth including politicians use social media to defame and verbally assault each other.

The man of God noted that he always become disappointed when social media and airwaves are filled with insults and negative comments that have the potential to undermine the peace of the country.

The pastor condemn the fisticuffs in Parliament over the controversial e-levy and urged Parliamentarians to dialogue more.

He urges the chiefs, religious bodies among others to constantly adopt peace building approaches to help curb unnecessary conflicts in the country.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

