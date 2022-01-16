ModernGhana logo
Get COVID-19 jab before school resumes — UG students, lecturers told

Get COVID-19 jab before school resumes — UG students, lecturers told
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has urged both continuing and newly admitted students to ensure they vaccinate against COVID-19 before returning to campus to start the academic year.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the School of Graduate Studies over the weekend, Prof. Appiah Amfo said the aim is to help reduce the rate of spread and infection of the virus on campus.

She said the school has put in place various measures to prevent an outbreak of the disease on campus, and has made arrangements for vaccines to be accessible to the university community.

“Measures to ensure compliance to protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will continue particularly with the onset of the Omicron variant. There is ongoing COVID-19 vaccination at the University Hospital and a number of mobile sites on campus. For students and employees of the university as well as the public, as we start the new academic year, we entreat all students to get vaccinated before returning to their respective campuses as we can minimize the chances of massive outbreaks that could disrupt the academic calendar even further. Faculty and staff who are yet to be vaccinated are also urged to do so,” she said.

So far, Ghana has administered over 9 million doses of the five different COVID-19 vaccines it has received.

6.6 million people have received at least one jab of the vaccine, while only 2.9million of the total population has been vaccinated.

The government is hoping to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination by making the vaccines more accessible to be able to meet its target of getting 20 million people fully vaccinated in the coming months.

