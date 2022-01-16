ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Oh Dede, we are tasty

By Adam Mohammed Rabiu
Poem Oh Dede, we are tasty
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The journey seems fruitless.
But yesterday doers are faultless.
Doers without cross border quenched our tasty. 
Our eyes are in civilized arena. 
The arena drips with sweet and colourful water.

Our involvement in and out the pitch drops hope.
Our feet and voices are countable.
Classical and magical movements are remarkable. 
Why not on our dining table?
Intervals of every two years, we set the table and dine.
 
No matter how the taste, quantity, yummilicious the meals are,
No sweet purified water to drink after dinner.
For the past years, we are still tasty despite appearing at the dinner.
We are gradually dropping the old cutlery sets 
While anticipating water for the dinner from the enthusiastic fresh blood 

But why the endless quest for tools in foreign arena for water? 
Couldn't our home based borkobokor and wale be the focal point? 
May be, the meticulous plan to resuscitate the local diggers are worthless.
We are too tasty.
Poet: Mohammed Rabiu Adam
 

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Poem
ModernGhana Links
The stench of perverse men
14.12.2021 | Poem
Galamsey Ghana
05.11.2021 | Poem
A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill
28.10.2021 | Poem
The sacrificial lamb
28.10.2021 | Poem
For Life Is For Life
21.10.2021 | Poem
A failed imagination!
07.10.2021 | Poem
Mother of Mockery
28.09.2021 | Poem
Tame Me
05.09.2021 | Poem
The Writer’s Creed
31.08.2021 | Poem
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line