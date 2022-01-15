ModernGhana logo
Adentan MP donate motorbikes to police to combat crime

By Felix Nyaaba
As part of his intervention to ensure security protection for his constituents, the Member of Parliament for Adentan, Hon Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, on Friday, January 14, 2021, presented five motorbikes to the Adentan/Abokobi Divisional Police Command to assist them combat crime in the Constituency.

According to the MP, some residents in recent times have complained about criminal attacks and break-ins at their homes, a situation in his view requires resourcing of the police services to overcome the menace.

Hon Ramadan said the motorbikes are his widow’s mite to enable the police officers to mount surveillance and manoeuvre within the communities all in a bit to enhance general policing.

“In recent time, residents have complained of so many criminal activities in their homes and communities and I know the police are doing their best. But having had series of interacting with the police, I realized they have serious logistical challenges. So these motorbikes are just something out of my widow’s mite to help the police for so they can, at least be able to move in between the corners, the communities and to as well strengthen their visibility within the constituency,” the lawmaker said.

Some of the communities within the Adentan/Abokobi Division includes Adentan, Fafraha, Ashaley-Botwe, Armahia, Ashiyie, Fulani, Oyarifa, Danfa, Ayi-Mensah, Amanfro, Lakeside Estate, New Legon, NanaKrom, among others which due to the poor nature of roads makes it impossible for police vehicles to chases suspects in the area.

Break-in of houses and other minor crimes like snatching of ladies bags and phones have surged in some of these communities in recent times, making residents live in fear of not knowing the next break-in of their rooms, especially weekdays when they leave for work and children are in school.

The MP who is a member of the Health and the Business Committees of Parliament noted that crime combat is a shared responsibility and would continue to make himself available to support the fight.

He further assured the Police Divisional Command of his commitment to supporting them logistically to perform their work and expressed the hope that the motorbikes would go a long way to combat crime for the residents to be able to go about their normal duties without any fear.

Hon Ramadan also pledged to contribute to the building of the Divisional Headquarters project which is currently under construction financed by some benevolent residents within the Adentan Municipality.

The Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Eric Winful ACP Eric Winful, who received the motorbikes, expressed appreciation to the MP, which according to him will help police the Constituency to reduce the crime rate drastically.

He said the major challenge facing the police in the area is mobility but the donation of the bikes would help the police personnel undertake surveillance and other policing activities.

While appealing to other stakeholders to support the police as security is a shared responsibility, ACP Winful thanked the MP for the gesture and assured that the bikes would be used effectively to fight crime and related activities in the Command's jurisdiction.

The MP was accompanied by the Assembly Woman for Gbentaana Electoral Area, Ms Ella Nongo, the NDC Constituency Chairman Baba Abdallah Zakaria and other executives as well as some staff members from the Office of the MP.

