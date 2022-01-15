ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.01.2022 Social News

NDC Communicator escapes death after car somersaults twice

By Richard Obeng Bediako
NDC Communicator escapes death after car somersaults twice
15.01.2022 LISTEN

Information reaching ModernGhana News reveals that former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe has escaped death in a car accident.

Reports have it that the accident happened at the Nkwanta road in the Oti Region on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Manuribe's vehicle somersaulted twice when a motorcycle veered off its lane into the car's lane.

Witnesses rushed to the scene to help overturn the car.

The accident was reported to have happened on the Nkwanta to Hohoe road when he was on his way to Accra after attending an event at Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

Richard Manuribe did not sustain any major injury.

He is currently responding to treatment at the Nkwanta St. Joesph's Hospital.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Military personnel attached to Speaker Bagbin to be regularised
15.01.2022 | Social News
Over 24,000 jobs to collapse if benchmark value not removed — Food and Allied Workers Union
15.01.2022 | Social News
Cop under investigation for killing pedestrian
15.01.2022 | Social News
Family of seven die after fire gutted apartment at Gomoa Budumburam
15.01.2022 | Social News
Top police officer ‘chops’ GHC480K lotto jackpot
15.01.2022 | Social News
Tamale: Man lynched after allegedly shooting six persons at funeral
15.01.2022 | Social News
Strike: There is power struggle in the camp of UTAG — FWSC boss
15.01.2022 | Social News
Tema MTTD suspends road checks with immediate effect
14.01.2022 | Social News
SIM re-registration will help us catch cyber criminals — Paul Amaning
15.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line