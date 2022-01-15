ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MP calls for enhanced security in Ada after attack on radio station

Social News MP calls for enhanced security in Ada after attack on radio station
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Member of Parliament for Ada Constituency, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah, is appealing for enhanced security for her community following the attack on Radio Ada.

Addressing the press after visiting the facility, Comfort Doyoe said there is the need to step up protection for the community to preserve its pride as a tourist destination and to safeguard press freedom.

“We are pleading with authorities to bring protection to our people. They should bring protection to our lovely community,” she said.

“This is a place that is left for all Ghanaians to come and enjoy when it comes to holidays, and this is the only place that has a serene environment to accommodate visitors. So we don’t want anybody to come and mess us up here.”

Weapon-wielding men numbering about 10 ransacked some of the offices of Radio Ada and beat up two of the staff members on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the raid, they had manhandled some staff members of the station, who had refused to disclose the whereabouts of some senior management members.

Later, they stormed one of the station's studios and assaulted the presenter, and vandalized some equipment in there.

The management of the radio station has linked that attack to the station's continuous discussions on the Songor Lagoon salt project in the area.

By Citi Newsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Military personnel attached to Speaker Bagbin to be regularised
15.01.2022 | Social News
Over 24,000 jobs to collapse if benchmark value not removed — Food and Allied Workers Union
15.01.2022 | Social News
NDC Communicator escapes death after car somersaults twice
15.01.2022 | Social News
Cop under investigation for killing pedestrian
15.01.2022 | Social News
Family of seven die after fire gutted apartment at Gomoa Budumburam
15.01.2022 | Social News
Arabic teacher flees after risky abortion of underage girl
15.01.2022 | Social News
Menzgold customers start fresh fight after only two out of 181 people paid
15.01.2022 | Social News
Top police officer ‘chops’ GHC480K lotto jackpot
15.01.2022 | Social News
Tamale: Man lynched after allegedly shooting six persons at funeral
15.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line