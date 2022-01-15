Top police officer ‘chops’ GHC480K lotto jackpot

15.01.2022 LISTEN

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, whose name has been witheld for some reasons, smiled all the way to the bank after winning GHS 480,000 lottery jackpot.

The lucky officer was reportedly paid instantly to the surprise of many.

Recently, the NLA was faced with financial constraint which resulted in the inability of the Authority to promptly pay it customers hence resulting in a huge backlog of financial commitments.

However, it appears the new management under the leadership of Samuel Awuku, the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has turned things around for good hence this payment which has boosted the confidence of many customers.

He is said to have made it a point to increase revenue and stabilize the financial situation of the Authority and the situation is gradually improving

As part of efforts by the management of the National Lottery Authority to improve the business model of the authority and increase the confidence of customers in the operations of the NLA, the authority set out to pay out all their outstanding wins and also start paying wins promptly.

In November 2021 the management issued a press release indicating to the public that it has released GHC5million to its partner banks to pay unpaid lotto wins.

The statement read “On Monday, December 13, 2021, NLA disbursed over GHS5 million to all Partner Banks for payment of unpaid lotto wins as a first tranche, and is committed to clearing the arrears within the next few weeks.”

After the said statement patrons of lottery products are testifying of prompt payment and it has translated into renewed confidence in the operations of the authority.