Senyo Hosi proposes 7D reforms to avoid impending death of 1992 Constitution

Mr. Senyo Hosi

15.01.2022

Economic policy analyst, Senyo Hosi has proposed seven reforms that would save the 1992 Constitution from its impending death.

Although the 1992 Constitution has led to a lot of gains in the Fourth Republic, a lot of people and organisations believe in the last decade, it has caused more harm.

It is as a result of this that advocacy groups including the Economic Fighters League in the last few years have called for the death of the Constitutions to pave way for a new one to chart a path for a prosperous Ghana.

Delivering a Constitution Day Public Lecture at UPSA on Friday, January 14, 2022, Senyo Hosi has raised issues in the Constitution and why reforms are needed urgently.

According to him, the winner-takes-all power that the Constitution supports has been bad for the country. To make matters worse, he said truth is that under the 1992 Constitution, corruption has become the currency of the country’s democracy.

Emphasising that urgent steps need to be taken to avoid an impending doom, Senyo Hosi has recommended what he terms a 7D reform of the Constitution.

The 7D reforms:

Deepen the separation of powers of the three arms of government

Depoliticize our governance and democratic institutions

Depoliticize our security services

Depoliticize our accountability institutions

Depoliticize all state agencies, including SOEs, regulatory bodies and agencies.

Democratize our Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Democracy Funding

Mr. Senyo Hosi who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) insists that it is time to abandon our adversarial democracy and embark on a consensual democracy.

“The hungry youth cannot wait any longer for us to deliver on the blessing of the constitution. We either evolve or be dissolved. The clock is ticking,” he said as he concluded his Constitution Day Public Lecture.