Corruption has become the currency of Ghana's democracy – Senyo Hosi

Economic policy analyst, Mr. Senyo Hosi has bemoaned the poor state of Ghana’s constitution, insisting that corruption has gradually become the currency of the country’s democracy.

Mr. Hosi who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) said this while delivering a Constitution Day Public Lecture put together by OneGhana Movement on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Speaking on the theme, “Avoiding the impending death of the 1992 Constitution”, the passionate Ghanaian said the structure of Ghana’s Constitution has created a winner-takes-all system that has ensured an adversarial democracy (an unending NDC vs. NPP war) and not a consensual democracy.

He said this empowers the executive to exclude anyone at will from fair access or include anyone for biased access to public services and opportunities.

“It has made it possible for the executive to unfairly utilize the powers of the state against any adversary it identifies. With so much power in one arm of government, the reality of Lord Acton’s views come to play, “Power tends to Corrupt and Absolute Power corrupts, absolutely,” Senyo Hosi shared.

According to him, the reality now in Ghana is that the democracy being practiced has adopted corruption as its currency with the ordinary Ghanaian left to suffer in poverty.

“Distinguished guests, the truth that ought to be told is this: corruption is the currency for our democracy,” he said at the public lecture.

In his proposal to address this, Mr. Senyo Hosi stressed that there is the need for a new democracy, a consensual democracy and not an adversarial democracy.

He said Ghana needs “a democracy of a loser-wins-some and not a winner-takes-all; a democracy that makes politics a call and moment of service and not a career of total economic dependence; a democracy that promotes the strengthening of our institutions and reflects the inclusiveness of our people and professionals; a democracy in which being out of government means nothing to your economic sustainability. Ladies and Gentlemen, a democracy that promotes meritocracy.”

To achieve this, the CBOD CEO recommends an urgent constitutional reform to reflect the democracy we need, the establishment and management of a bipartisan national economic development agenda- One owned by all stakeholders, and re-conscientization of the Ghanaian with the values needed for our social and economic transformation.