ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.01.2022 Social News

Tema MTTD suspends road checks with immediate effect

Tema MTTD suspends road checks with immediate effect
14.01.2022 LISTEN

The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has directed all personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to suspend road checks with immediate effect.

No reason was given but personnel have been reassigned to traffic management and control.

They are also to attend to road crashes.

This was contained in a wireless message intercepted by 3news.com on Friday, January 14.

“MTTD Commanders under whom personnel are caught conducting motor checks will have to answer,” the message issued by Deputy Regional Commander ACP Baba Adamu said.

The development is expected to ease traffic in Tema and its environs.

---3news.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Call off strike and resume work – NLC orders CETAG
14.01.2022 | Social News
Three SHS students who burnt Bolt driver to death denied bail
14.01.2022 | Social News
“Attempting suicide not crime” — CEO of Mental Health Authority
14.01.2022 | Social News
Four killed in an accident at Ekumfi Ekotse/Bodjano Highway
14.01.2022 | Social News
“I apologise for asking you to use gong gongs, talking drums – NCA Lawyer seeks forgiveness
14.01.2022 | Social News
Appointment of Justices of Supreme Court should be sole duty of Judicial Council - Senyo Hosi argues
14.01.2022 | Social News
Wa: FDA intercepts 106 cartons of expired alcoholic beverages
14.01.2022 | Social News
MFWA demands prosecution of perpetrators over attack on Radio Ada
14.01.2022 | Social News
Bawku tension: MCE calls for security protection for school kids
14.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line