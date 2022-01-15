Zongo Day launched

The Muslim Groups Ghana in partnership with the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Alhaji Sarki Yahya Hamisu Bako have launched Zongo Day Celebration.

The Zongo Day will be used as a day to propagate and promote the story of the Zangos to the world.

The day will also seek to bring together all tribes that form the Zongos under one umbrella for development and unity within the Zongo communities across the 16 regions of the country.

The coordinator and founder of the Zongo Day Celebration, Alhaji Abubakar Galaxy, revealed that a museum will be established where history books about the Zongo people will be made available for tourists.

This he said will help generate income for the development of Zongos and change the narrative and bad perception about Zongos.

According to him, the people of Zongo over the decades have contributed their quota diligently for Ghana to attain independence and currently play a major role in the economic growth of the country.

Alhaji Galaxy further revealed that the people of Zongo face huge challenges at various government institutions especially passport acquisition and birth certificates.

The Zongo Day he said will tell the true story of the Zongo people and help mitigate the intimidation and frustration Zongo people go through in Ghana.

Giving a brief history about the Zangos in Ghana, he revealed that there are over 100 Zongo communities in Ghana which constitute over one million people.

Tribes that form Zangos include the Zabarma, Fulani, Kotokoli, Hausa, Baribari, Moshie among other tribes.

On his part, the co-founder of the Zongo Day Celebration Sarki Emir Sherif Adam and known as Sarki Gadafi call on all tribes of the Zongo community to embrace the Zongo Day Celebration.

He called on all Zangos in the country to see this initiative as a tool to tell the Zongo story in a positive way.