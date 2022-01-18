ModernGhana logo
Bawku: Allow the women operate outside central market for now — Bawku Naba to MUSEC

Headlines Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Zugraan of Kusaug traditional area
1 HOUR AGO
Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Zugraan of Kusaug traditional area
The Paramount Chief of Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has called on the Municipal Assembly Security (MUSEC) to allow women who are currently operating the outside markets for their own safety.

The women leaders complained of the insecurity at the old markets place and doubted the ability of the security to provide every individual with security from their houses to and fro the market giving the spate of assassinations in town including pregnant women recently.

The women expressed concern and fear for their lives while narrating the gruesome details of how men and women were slaughtered at Buabula, a suburb of Bawku in the 2007 conflict under the watch of the military and police.

But the women were ordered back to the old market latest Sunday, January 16 or face the brutality of the security.

Addressing his 25 divisional chiefs from the six administrative districts of Kusaug, Zugraana noted that the Bawku central market is no more safe for operations for the Kusasi tribes where some innocent persons including a pregnant woman were reportedly ambushed and murdered.

He indicated that he will not risk the lives of the market women until calm returned to the area.

The directive by the MUSEC did not go down well with Bawku Naba, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II. He described the directive as a master-servant situation that violates the constitutional rights of the women of their choice of association and movement.

Bawku Naba indicated that one Alhaji Awudu Welder of a Kusasi tribe at Zongo was short dead. He added that a man and his son from Garu were kidnapped in town after they had attended the Bawku hospital for medical attention but later rescued by the Municipal Chief Executive of Bawku, Amadu Hamza who got wind of the information.

Naba Azoka II has since released lands within the outskirts of the central market to traders to operate.

Atubugri Simon Atule
