Man jailed three years for fraud

A 26-year-old electrician, Gideon Amoh, who defrauded a 17-year-old Senior High School graduate and made away with his GH¢130.00 has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

Amoh and two other accomplices, whose names were given as Black and Wale, both at large, sold a broken floor tile to Mr Bright Krampah, the complainant as an Infinix mobile phone.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretenses and the Court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, convicted him on his own plea.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, told the Court that the incident happened around 1100 hours on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Kasoa second bus stop.

He said Amoh and his two friends under the guise of selling phones approached the complainant who had just arrived from Obuasi.

He said a bargained price of GHC130 was arrived at and after the phone and the money had exchanged hands, Wale offered to give the complainant a cover for the phone, but handed him a floor tile concealed in a phone cover.

He said Mr Krampah, upon seeing the fake phone, held on to Wale and raised an alarm but Wale managed to escape.

Prosecution said Black then told complainant to give him GHC30.00 to assist him trace Wale but he also bolted after taking the money.

Chief Inspector Annobil said the complainant upon suspecting that Amoh could also abscond, held on to him and he promised to help the complainant find Wale and Black.

After several hours of roaming without success, Amoh also tried to run away, but the complainant shouted for help which led to his arrest.

GNA