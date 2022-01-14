KNUST lecturer charged over missing Lands Commission lady denied bail

Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, the husband of the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission staff who went missing, has on Friday, 14 January denied bail by the Court.

The KNUST lecturer is currently standing trial for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

The AG’s office, which has taken over the case, represented by Charles Edward Addo Yirenkyi noted that they are yet to dispatch their advice on the matter although it is ready.

He also noted that further investigations will have to be conducted into the matter.

Counsel for the KNUST lecturer prayed the court to grant their client bail.

Counsel for the state however argued that the accused will interfere with investigations if granted bail.

According to Counsel for the state, the witnesses are people who worked under Dr Aggrey.

The court subsequently denied the accused bail.

The case has since been adjourned to Friday, 28 January 2022.

Meanwhile, members of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, an association Ms Darko belonged to prior to her disappearance, who were in court, have accused the Police of giving the accused privileges even in custody.

They have therefore called on the authorities to look into the matter.

The Attorney General’s (AG) office requested to take over the trial of Dr Aggrey.

This was disclosed by the prosecutor handling the case, Chief Inspector Moore Ankrah on Friday, 26 November 2021 during hearing at the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

Staff of the Lands Commission, who were present in court, indicated their excitement with the AG's decision to take over the case.

According to the Lands Commission staff, they want justice for their missing colleague.

Dr Aggrey has been charged with kidnapping.

According to the police, the KNUST lecturer was invited for interrogation following incoherent statements he made when his wife went missing on Monday, 30 August 2021.

The husband made a report to the police on Thursday, 2 September 2021 after the wife allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi and did not return.

Per police investigations, communication from the KNUST lecturer’s phone reporting the incident to family members and that from the alleged kidnappers using the missing lady’s phone to demand a ransom, were from the same location close to the residence of the couple.

The prosecutor for the case told the court that the lecturer had admitted to sending messages from the wife’s phone under threats from the alleged kidnappers that his family would be harmed if he failed to do so.

He revealed that the messages that had been sent from Mrs Aggrey’s phone to her husband’s phone and later from her husband’s phone to relatives were all sent from the same location near the couple’s residence, according to their investigations.

He further revealed that the lecturer explained that he had to send his wife to a location near the Volta Lake to ensure her safety.

He has, however, not been able to disclose to the police where his wife’s phone is currently.

The police, in a statement released earlier, had indicated: “It must be placed on record that as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the police has no evidence linking Dr Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline.”

The statement continued: “Investigations are still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter”.

The 32-year-old wife left home for Sunyani on Monday, 30 August 2021 and has since not been found, her family disclosed in a statement following her disappearance.

