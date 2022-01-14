ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AFCON21: Host nation Cameroon grabs first ticket 1/16 stage

Social News AFCON21: Host nation Cameroon grabs first ticket 1/16 stage
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Host nation Cameroon became the first country to advance to the 1/16 stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Ethiopia 4-1 in the second round of matches in the competition.

With six points from the two games, the Indomitable Lions looked good to make progress.

However, this came after a few minutes of anxiety as the Ethiopians took an early lead through Hotessa Dawa who stunned the home fans just four minutes after the blast of whistle at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The Indomitable Lions made a quick reply to the threat as a ferocious shot by Karl Toko Ekambi was parried to the right side by Ethiopia goalkeeper, Teklemariam Sanko.

But they kept the pressure on and equalized in the eighth minute when Collins Fai connected Ekambi who headed home the equalizer.

Cameroon took control of the game and attacked from all angles, with intense pressure from Vincent Aboubakar and Choupo Moting tormenting their goal area but failed to take the lead.

Aboubakar had a free header to make the score 2-1 for Cameroon after a perfect cross from Collins Fai on the 53rd minute.

Aboubakar made it 3-1 with a powerful header on the 55th minute following an assist from Nicolas Ngameleu. Karl Toko Ekambi nearly increased the tally but his shot was fisted into a corner kick by Teklemariam Shanko in post for Ethiopia on the 56th minute.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored Cameroon's fourth goal with a quality finish from a perfect long-range pass, as he rounded up two Ethiopia defenders on the 68th minute before beating goalkeeper, Teklemariam Shanko.

Cameroon ensured the mounted intense pressure on the Ethiopians in search of more goals but failed compelling referee Jean Ngambo Ndala to whistle for the end of the game.

Cameroon now has six points from two games and is secured enough to make progress to the next stage.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
2021 AFCON: Milovan tight lipped on Dede Ayew's readiness to feature against Gabon
14.01.2022 | Social News
Use gong gongs, talking drums if you don’t want your SIMs re-registered – NCA lawyer blast 'againsts'
14.01.2022 | Social News
Kumasi commercial drivers back 40% increment in lorry fares
14.01.2022 | Social News
CHRAJ records high cases of non-maintenance of children in AAK District
14.01.2022 | Social News
'Fake Takoradi pregnant woman healthy, non-pregnant and pre-menopausal' — Doctor tells court
14.01.2022 | Social News
You can't demand what you didn't negotiate—Fair Wages to Unions
14.01.2022 | Social News
E/R: Police looking for man accused of raping two daughters, impregnating step-daughter
14.01.2022 | Social News
Court refuses ACP Agordzo’s plea to declare his interdiction unlawful
14.01.2022 | Social News
You must hold your union leaders accountable otherwise they'll mislead you — Federation of Labour to workers
14.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line