AFCON21: Host nation Cameroon grabs first ticket 1/16 stage

Host nation Cameroon became the first country to advance to the 1/16 stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Ethiopia 4-1 in the second round of matches in the competition.

With six points from the two games, the Indomitable Lions looked good to make progress.

However, this came after a few minutes of anxiety as the Ethiopians took an early lead through Hotessa Dawa who stunned the home fans just four minutes after the blast of whistle at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The Indomitable Lions made a quick reply to the threat as a ferocious shot by Karl Toko Ekambi was parried to the right side by Ethiopia goalkeeper, Teklemariam Sanko.

But they kept the pressure on and equalized in the eighth minute when Collins Fai connected Ekambi who headed home the equalizer.

Cameroon took control of the game and attacked from all angles, with intense pressure from Vincent Aboubakar and Choupo Moting tormenting their goal area but failed to take the lead.

Aboubakar had a free header to make the score 2-1 for Cameroon after a perfect cross from Collins Fai on the 53rd minute.

Aboubakar made it 3-1 with a powerful header on the 55th minute following an assist from Nicolas Ngameleu. Karl Toko Ekambi nearly increased the tally but his shot was fisted into a corner kick by Teklemariam Shanko in post for Ethiopia on the 56th minute.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored Cameroon's fourth goal with a quality finish from a perfect long-range pass, as he rounded up two Ethiopia defenders on the 68th minute before beating goalkeeper, Teklemariam Shanko.

Cameroon ensured the mounted intense pressure on the Ethiopians in search of more goals but failed compelling referee Jean Ngambo Ndala to whistle for the end of the game.

Cameroon now has six points from two games and is secured enough to make progress to the next stage.

