Covid-19: Omicron kills 88 persons between December 2021 and Jan 13 — GHS

Some 88 persons have died from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 between December 2021 and Thursday, 13 January 2022.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

According to the GHS Director-General, a total of 64 deaths were recorded in December 2021.

Twenty-four deaths have also been recorded as of Thursday, 13 January 2022, for the New Year.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that cases of Delta and Alpha variant have also been recorded apart from the Omicron variant.

Ghana's active cases has dropped to 10,889.

Some 140,504 recoveries have been recorded from the total number of cases recorded since mid-March 2020.

