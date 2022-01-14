ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2021 AFCON: Kurt Okraku calls on Ghanaians to be patient with Black Stars

Social News 2021 AFCON: Kurt Okraku calls on Ghanaians to be patient with Black Stars
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience and support the Black Stars in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing in Cameroon.

Speaking to the media after the team's training at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo annex, Mr. Okraku said the Black Stars is dominated by 17 debutant players, hence the need for Ghanaians to be patient and rally behind the team.

The GFA President, however, believes the team has a bright future and confident the Black Stars would advance to the next stage and reach far in the tourney.

He said, “Ghanaians should be patient with us, the team is dominated with young players and if we get our axes together, this team is capable of going far.”

Mr. Okraku expressed disappointment in the painful 1-0 loss to Morocco in Group C opening match on Monday, but said the team would bounce back to winning ways and conquer Gabon and Comoros in the two group matches left.

“I was not happy with the results but I'm happy about how the team turned out. Morocco is a disciplined side and one of the best on the continent, but we are in a better position to go forward.

“We came here to truly represent our dear country and make ourselves proud. We knew we have to play three games to make it to the next level. We played a tough game against Morocco. We were very structured, disciplined, but unfortunately it didn't go our way.

“But the team has recovered from that and training sessions have been very good. We will come back to winning ways. I'm positive about our game on Friday. The boys have recovered and I want Ghanaians to throw their support behind the team.”

Ghana would face the Panthers of Gabon in a must win game on Friday, January 14 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
'Fake Takoradi pregnant woman healthy, non-pregnant and pre-menopausal' — Doctor tells court
14.01.2022 | Social News
You can't demand what you didn't negotiate—Fair Wages to Unions
14.01.2022 | Social News
E/R: Police looking for man accused of raping two daughters, impregnating step-daughter
14.01.2022 | Social News
Court refuses ACP Agordzo’s plea to declare his interdiction unlawful
14.01.2022 | Social News
You must hold your union leaders accountable otherwise they'll mislead you — Federation of Labour to workers
14.01.2022 | Social News
Accra Mayor visit families of late former Mayors; signs books of condolence
14.01.2022 | Social News
Threat of secession top of security issues in Ghana, help tackle it — Kan-Dapaah to GAF
14.01.2022 | Social News
Illegal occupants at Sofoline interchange given January 20 ultimatum to vacate area
14.01.2022 | Social News
Court gives police 2 weeks to complete investigation into murder of bolt driver
14.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line