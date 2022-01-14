2021 AFCON: Kurt Okraku calls on Ghanaians to be patient with Black Stars

Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience and support the Black Stars in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing in Cameroon.

Speaking to the media after the team's training at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo annex, Mr. Okraku said the Black Stars is dominated by 17 debutant players, hence the need for Ghanaians to be patient and rally behind the team.

The GFA President, however, believes the team has a bright future and confident the Black Stars would advance to the next stage and reach far in the tourney.

He said, “Ghanaians should be patient with us, the team is dominated with young players and if we get our axes together, this team is capable of going far.”

Mr. Okraku expressed disappointment in the painful 1-0 loss to Morocco in Group C opening match on Monday, but said the team would bounce back to winning ways and conquer Gabon and Comoros in the two group matches left.

“I was not happy with the results but I'm happy about how the team turned out. Morocco is a disciplined side and one of the best on the continent, but we are in a better position to go forward.

“We came here to truly represent our dear country and make ourselves proud. We knew we have to play three games to make it to the next level. We played a tough game against Morocco. We were very structured, disciplined, but unfortunately it didn't go our way.

“But the team has recovered from that and training sessions have been very good. We will come back to winning ways. I'm positive about our game on Friday. The boys have recovered and I want Ghanaians to throw their support behind the team.”

Ghana would face the Panthers of Gabon in a must win game on Friday, January 14 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

GNA