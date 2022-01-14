ModernGhana logo
AFCON21: 'Arsenal star Aubameyang is an important person in the team'— Gabon defender

Gabonese defender, Johann Obiang says Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an important addition to the squad.

He said the player's rich experience will be needed when the Panthers lock horns with Ghana on Friday.

It will be a tough battle when the two countries fight for the maximum points in the second Group C match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing in Cameroon.

Aubameyang, Gabon's top goal scorer missed out on the team's 1-0 victory over Comoros last Monday due to Covid-19 and returning to face Ghana is a huge boost for the Panthers.

Obiang, who plays for Club Rodez in France said, “We are happy with the return of our teammate Aubameyang. He is an important person for the group and transmits experience to all of us."

The 28-year old added that, the team was motivated to beat one of the best teams in Africa. “ Only victory matters to us. Our motivation is high and we're aware that we'll be up against an African football colossus”.

The four-time champions need a win to revive their chances of advancing to the knockout stage whilst Gabon needs at least a draw to sail through.

GNA

