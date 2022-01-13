ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

36-year-old Police recruitment scammer arrested

Crime & Punishment 36-year-old Police recruitment scammer arrested
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Ernest Bondzie Arthur, age 36, has been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command for his involvement in a “Ghana Police Recruitment” scam.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, preliminary investigations suggested that the suspect, unemployed, lured his unsuspecting victims and obtained monies from them with the claim of assisting them to be recruited into the Ghana Police Service.

She said the suspect convinced his victims using the name of Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye, Director General of Legal and Prosecutions of the Ghana Police Service.

DSP Obeng said Ernest allegedly charged his victims GHC20,000 each.

She said on the day of his arrest, the suspect had allegedly taken an amount of GHC8,000 from two of his victims as part payment of the processes.

DSP Obeng said investigations further revealed that the suspect had never seen nor spoken to COP Boakye.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Herdsman remanded for stealing three cows at Mpasatia
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Sign-writer remanded for unlawful possession of firearm
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court remands female restaurant worker over alleged murder of colleague
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Miner jailed five years for extortion
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Driver jailed 5years for stealing employer's GHC88,014
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: 27-year-old woman remanded for setting colleague on fire with petrol at Woe
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale Central Hospital staff under investigation over theft
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
38-year-old painter granted GH¢30,000 bail for defiling 14-year-old girl
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Mobile Money vendor jailed for stealing his boss
11.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line