U/E/R: Chiana Pio calls for construction of Chuchuliga–Tumu road

Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam III, Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region has called for the construction of the Chuchuliga-Tumu stretch of road to facilitate free flow of goods and services.

He said the rehabilitation of the stretch of road which passes through Chiana township, was of paramount importance to the people of the Upper East and Upper West Regions, and noted that “The road is currently in a deplorable state and needs urgent attention.

“We cannot as a people look on while this major link road continue to deteriorate,” the Paramount Chief, who is also the President of the Upper East Region House of Chiefs stressed.

The Chiana Pio was speaking on the theme; “Building one Chiana, strengthening our structures for development and prosperity” at the fourth edition of the Fao Festival celebrated by the Chiefs and people of the Chiana Traditional Area.

The festival,which was characterised by drumming, dancing and rich display of the culture and tradition of the Chiana people, was also used to thank the gods of the land for their lives over the years and for a successful harvest.

The occasion which was also used to appease the gods for any wrong committed against them during the year, attracted government and non government officials, sons and daughters of Chiana, the media and some members of the public.

The Paramount Chief re echoed the need for a separate district for area and indicated that self-governance was central to the development and prosperity of the country . “We have been agitating for a separate District for the West zone for years.

He said despite the consistent request for a District to propel development in the area seems not to be pointing to government's blessing.

“As we celebrate this year's Fao Festival, we once again want to reiterate our request for the creation of a separate administration for the area,” Pe Ayagitam III said.

He expressed concern about conflicts in some parts of the Region which impeded development, and mentioned the Chieftaincy conflict in Bawku and the land conflict between Doba and the Kandiga people.

“These conflicts need speedy resolution to enable the needed development to take place. We cannot continue to live with conflicts in our Region,” he said, and appealed to all the conflict areas to allow law and order to prevail.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, Upper East Regional Minister in his address, urged the people of the area to pray for peace in Bawku, Doba and Kandiga, and advocated the need for dialogue to solve any disputes, “Don't let us kill each other because life is important.”

He said the Chiana-Paga Constituency was not left out of the development agenda of the Akufo-Addo's government, “We are going to make sure that all your major roads will be captured.”

GNA.