Pregnant women lie on bare floor at Kwesimintsim Government Hospital labour ward

Owing to space constraints, pregnant women lie on the bare floor at the labour ward of Kwesimintsim Government Hospital for delivery and treatment.

Speaking to Kwame Malcolm host of Radio 360's flagship morning programme, " Y3nwom," the Administrator of Kwesimintsim Hospital in the Western Region, Felix Kesse says the various infrastructural challenges at the hospital impact negatively on healthcare delivery.

"We do not have an accident and emergency ward, we have improvised a room and placed 3 beds there. What indicates it is a ward are the 3 beds there. Most accidents on the Agona Nkwanta Highway are first brought to the Hospital. We play a very critical role in healthcare delivery in the region after Effia Nkwanta hospital. Last year we attended to 66,952 clients for OPD yet we lack a childrens' ward and offices for key staff so we have to improvise due to space. Our labour ward, if you look at our labour cases we attend to, we are at par with Effia Nkwanta and even at peak times we surpass them.

"So at peak times due to lack of space some patients lie on the floor (floor patients) before they are attended to and it is not appropriate," he stated.

The Hospital Administrator further indicated that they are constrained in terms of surgeries as there is only one theatre. "Now our doctor population has improved. In 2017, there were only two doctors but now there are seven. Since the theatre is only one it is a challenge scheduling cold cases and emergency ones. All the doctors undertake surgery so if we had two theatres, the cases can be attended to concurrently but with this, most cold cases have to always be suspended to make way for emergency cases," he added.

He stressed that the lack of spacious stores compels the hospital to do procurement on piecemeal.

According to him, despite digitized equipments being used, the hospital still uses an analogue xray machine as procuring a digital one involves huge cost.

Felix Kesse further underscored the need for residential accommodation for some emergency staff. "As I speak none of the staff stay close to the Hospital not even the emergency staff , as since the Hospital was upgraded from the polyclinic status in 2000 without any adjoining accommodation for staff. If nothing at all , at least the emergency staff should have been close, to attend to emergency cases but here we are with all staff staying quite a distance away," he intimated.

He stresses that despite its numerous challenges, the hospital has managed to use its Internally Generated Funds (IGFs) to construct a 9-seater washroom for clients and staff, a new spacious waiting area for ante-natal and OPDs.

Felix Kesse added they created a separate registration point and Pharmacy for Ante-Natal. He added that management has also undertaken the drilling and installation of two mechanised automated boreholes with the Effia Kwesimintim Assemnly helping with an additional one.