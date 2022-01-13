ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Taxi driver gets GHc50,000 bail for careless driving

Social News Taxi driver gets GHc50,000 bail for careless driving
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

A 32-year-old driver whose carelessness resulted in the death of a taxi driver at Afari in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been granted a GHc50,000 bail with two sureties by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Nafiu Awudu was said to have made an overtaking at a portion near the Afari Military Hospital on the Abuakwa-Nkawie Road and crashed into the oncoming taxi-cab resulting in the death of the driver.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on January 31, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan told the court, presided over by Nana Brew, that the incident occurred on January 2, this year, at about 1730 hours.

He said the accused, who was in-charge of a Toyota Tundra, with registration number GT 3863-11, was driving from Nerebehe to Nkawie.

He said at a portion near the Military Hospital at Afari, the accused overtook another vehicle and crashed head-on with the taxi-cab, which was coming from the opposite direction.

The two drivers sustained varied degrees of injury and were sent to the Afari Community Hospital where the accused was treated and discharged but the taxi driver died on admission.

Chief Inspector Gyan said the accused was arrested and charged after investigations.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Alajo coup plot: The voice you labelled as a female's is conjecture—Defense Counsel to witness
13.01.2022 | Social News
2021 AFCON: CAF gathering reports for decision making on Tunisia/Mali match
13.01.2022 | Social News
Information Minister commends Asantehene for supporting Media Capacity Enhancement Programme
13.01.2022 | Social News
U/E/R: Chiana Pio calls for construction of Chuchuliga–Tumu road
13.01.2022 | Social News
Covid-19: We're against the 11 anti-vaccine doctors — Nurses and Midwives Association declares support for vaccine mandate
13.01.2022 | Social News
Gomoa East residents unhappy over water shortage
13.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG strike: Government, UTAG to engage further after meeting NLC
13.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: 9-year-old mentally ill boy locked up by mum burnt to ashes in fire outbreak
13.01.2022 | Social News
NLC declares UTAG, CETAG strike illegal
13.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line