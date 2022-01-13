ModernGhana logo
Sign-writer remanded for unlawful possession of firearm

Sign-writer remanded for unlawful possession of firearm
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Ofaakor Circuit Court has remanded Jeffery Abbey, a sign-writer, for possessing firearm without authorisation.

Abbey pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of firearm and will reappear before court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, prosecuting, said the district patrol team, led by Inspector Eric Akuffo Darko, on Saturday, January 8, this year, gathered intelligence that a group of young men were planning to go for robbery.

He said the team proceeded to a house at Kasoa Zongo around 2300 hours where the alleged robbers were suspected to be hiding.

Abbey was arrested and a search on his room led to the retrieval of a locally manufactured pistol.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gun belonged to one Bullet, who wanted the suspect to sell the firearm on his behalf.

Efforts were underway to arrest Bullet to assist in investigations, Chief Inspector Annobil said.

GNA

TOP STORIES

