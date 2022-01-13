U/E/R: Private sector participation in maternal and new born health in rural areas critical — Dr Bogee

The Executive Director of the Ayire Clinic and a Senior Paediatric resident, Dr. Gillian Bogee says the private sector plays a key role in delivering sexual and reproductive health services.

Dr. Bogee indicated that the role of the private sector in improving maternal and newborn health in achieving the Universal Health Coverage and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goal 3 cannot be overemphasized.

She noted that the private sector contributes immensely to improving sexual and reproductive health services of the nations through the provision of family planning services for women of reproductive ages.

In line with this, Dr. Bogee indicated that there has been considerable progress in lowering the maternal mortality rate in Ghana over the past 25 years.

However, there is still much progress left to make, saying, the country still experiences an alarming rate of 308 deaths per 100,000 (2017), whereas the global rate stands at 211 deaths per 100,000.

She said this in an interview with Modenghana News on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Ayire Clinic in Bongo-Soe.

According to Ghana Health Service, a total number of 875 maternal deaths in 2018 and 838 in 2019.

This figure further decreased to 776 in 2020 despite the increase in total deliveries while institutional maternal mortality ratio reduced from 117 in 2019 to 106 in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and all its associated impact.

She added that Neonatal Mortality Rate is 25 per 1000 live births making up 68% of infant mortality and 48% of under-five mortality. Antenatal clinic attendance (at least 4 visits) is 89% with a skilled attendance at birth being 79%.

A board member from the United States of America, Jeffrey Scott Witty said the facility is a hospital complex that will solve the problem of highly trained professionals refusing to postings to the five northern Regions. When completed he stated, it will feature medical school and training programs, giving the opportunities and education for the local communities, bringing home Ghanaians professionals abroad.

Another Executive Director of the Ayire Clinic also resident in the US expressed joy and readiness to support the facility to deliver health care services to the rural communities. She said, “I’m also contributing my quota towards helping to improving quality health care and providing wellbeing for all at all ages, in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3”.

According to her, she is certain, that the facility will go a long way to help save lives and improve the livelihood of the people in the community as well.