Kasoa cop murder: Court orders State to serve lawyers with disclosures

The High Court hearing the case of Eric Kojo Duah, the man who allegedly shot dead two policemen on the Kasoa-Buduburam -Aprah road in August 2019, has ordered the State to serve defence counsels with disclosures and witness statements.

This is to enable the court to commence with Case Management Conference.

The court, presided over by Mrs Justice El-freda Dankyi, gave the order after lawyers for Duah and his accomplice, Michael Osafo Ani, had informed it that they had not been served with disclosures.

Mr A. Adama who held brief for Duah's lawyer (Mr Augustines Obuor), said he had not been served with disclosures, but his attention had been drawn to the filing of the disclosures.

The prosecution, led by Nana Ama Prempeh, told the court that they had filed their disclosures and witness statements and ready for the commencement of Case management conference.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to January 25.

It further directed that hearing notices should be served on Duah's substantive lawyer who was absent.

Duah is being held on two counts of murder.

He is being held for allegedly shooting and killing General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi, who were on taskforce duty on the Kasoa-Budumburam -Aprah road on August 28, 2019.

The officers allegedly asked Duah who was driving an unregistered vehicle to stop but he allegedly failed.

The officers who had Service vehicle under their command, chased Duah who pulled a pistol from his car and allegedly shot them in turns.

While Awal died instantly, Dzamesi died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Duah is in the dock with Michael Osafo Ani, an accomplice who is being held for abetment of crime.

Duah and Ani have denied the charges and remanded into lawful custody by the court.

