We'll prosecute service providers extorting illegal charges – Sunyani Municipal NHIS

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr Maxwell Mahama, the Sunyani Municipal Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), says the scheme would prosecute service providers who extort illegal charges from unsuspecting clients.

He said co-payment or unauthorized payment remained a major setback confronting the scheme in the municipality.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Thursday, Mr Mahama advised members of the scheme to report service providers who collect illegal charges to the police.

“We are ever ready to support in the prosecution of those service providers and we would serve as prosecution witnesses for our members to access justice delivery,” Mr Mahama stated.

He said it was an offence for any of the scheme's more than 50 service providers to collect charges from clients, saying the scheme had resolved to ensure prompt payment of claims to service providers in 2022.

Mr Mahama called on the media to help intensify public education on the benefits of the NHIS to help register more people.

The Scheme Manager also advised members to take advantage and renew their memberships regularly and promptly on the scheme's online portal.

GNA

