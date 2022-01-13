ModernGhana logo
E/R: Levels of chieftaincy disputes worrying; every Tom, Dick, and Harry wants to be superior – Police

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Eastern Regional Police Command has expressed worry over the rising levels of chieftaincy disputes in the region.

According to the regional police command, the levels of chieftaincy disputes are fast destroying the security fabric of the region.

“The levels of chieftaincy dispute in the region has become a nightmare for the regional security management,” a police source said.

The source expressed this worry in an interview on the condition of anonymity.

The source noted that the past five years have witnessed a number of chieftaincy disputes in the region.

The source said one of the worrying situations is where chiefs from different areas attempt to assume superiority over chiefs in the region.

“Every Tom, Dick, and Harry in the name of chieftaincy wants to be superior over the other,” he lamented.

This, according to him has led to many of these chiefs calling themselves Osabarima among other titles in the region.

The chieftaincy disputes coupled with the numerous boundary issues are having a telling effect on the security of the region, he noted.

In the face of these challenges, the source gave the assurance that the police are on top of the situation.

“We are carefully studying the trend to be able to deal with it,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo on January 11, 2022, addressing Nene Sakite II who had led a delegation of members of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to pay a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, pledged to support efforts towards finding lasting solutions to the several chieftaincy disputes in the Eastern Region.

He touched on the numerous appeals he continues to make to his “father’s Kingsmen in Akropong that it’s completely unacceptable that in my time as President, there should be disputes in Akwapim (his hometown) and indeed also in the Akyem State of Kotoku, which is part of Akyemansa for which I am a part.”

Asking for participation and inclusion to these issues, he indicated further that “these are all areas where these disputes ought to be by now finding a conclusion. But we are going to work hard at it and there too we will need your support.”

---Classfmonline.com

