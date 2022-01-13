V/R: 27-year-old woman remanded for setting colleague on fire with petrol at Woe

The Anloga District Magistrate Court in the Volta region has remanded into police custody, a 27-year old woman, Godsway Ablorde for the murder of a caterer known as Ami Ablorde at Woe, near Anloga.

The suspect was arrested with the help of members of the community after she attempted committing suicide moments after setting the deceased ablaze, leaving her with life-threatening burns that lead to her death.

According to a statement issued by the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, “preliminary investigation so far revealed that both the suspect and the deceased were workers at a restaurant at Woe. But the management of the facility relieved the suspect of her duties.”

Further investigation by the police established that the female suspect, Godsway Ablorde had suspicion that her ejection from the restaurant was orchestrated by the deceased.

The suspect, according to the police statement, consequently, warned management of the restaurant to also sack the deceased.

“On Tuesday, 11th January, 2022 and at about 8:00pm, the suspect armed with a gallon containing a mixture of petrol and diesel, and a box of matches went to the restaurant and poured the petrol and diesel mixture on the deceased and lighted the match,” the statement said.

It added that, “the deceased, who was then alone at the facility struggled for her life until some good Samaritans rushed her to the Keta Government hospital for medical attention, but she died the next morning at about 7:00 am.”

Appearing before the Anloga District Magistrate Court today, the suspect was remanded to reappear on February 24, 2022 while police investigations continue.

---starrfm