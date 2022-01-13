ModernGhana logo
13.01.2022

Christians have misinterpreted who Yahweh is – Quotation Master

Ghanaian controversial speaker, Kwaku Peprah known by all as Quotation Master has asserted that Christians have misunderstood whom they refer to as Yahweh.

He disclosed that Yahweh is an African god hence a black man who is tall, dark and has seven dreadlocks on.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii show, he said, “The main reason I do not like to shower praises to this god is because Christians do not know who he truly is. And If I go into details about him, they will misunderstand me do so I will rather not go into details.”

He went on to state that even Mary the mother of Jesus as we all know is a black woman which makes Jesus a black man.

“Her name as a black woman was Black Madonna but when you see her as white she’s called Mary,” he claimed.

Quotation Master stated that, he does not like sharing details about these stories because people will misunderstand him, especially Ghanaians. “They still want to keep the same old knowledge they have always known and do not want to be taught anything different, neither do they want to add to it or change it.”

He told listeners, “I will keep saying this, Christians should develop the habit of reading and adding to their knowledge else they will keep being ignorant and used by foreigners. In order to be more knowledgeable and avoid being fooled by these foreigners read and study more,” he advised.

