We’ve not decided to increase lorry fares by 40% – Coalition of Private Transport Operators

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Alhaji Ibrahim Abass Moro, has disclosed the Coalition of Private Transport Operators prefers prices of fuel to be reduced over increasing lorry fares.

On his accord, only one union of the coalition, the Concerned Drivers Union has taken the decision to increase lorry fares by 40 percent.

With the coalition still fighting for the removal of taxes on petroleum products, Alhaji Abass Moro stated, “This has not changed and we still want the taxes to be removed and not increase lorry fares. We don’t know why the Concerned Drivers Union want to increase lorry fares and we don’t know why they have decided to take decisions independent of the coalition.”

Disclosing an imminent meeting of the coalition, he added it will address the decision of the Concerned Drivers Union. “They didn’t meet with the coalition to arrive at this decision but we will not hold any brief for them. We will arrive at a decision soon after the meeting.”

Admitting prices of spare parts had gone up as stated as one of the many reasons for the increment by the Concerned Drivers Union, Alhaji Abass Moro argues the union acted in bad faith.

The Concerned Drivers Association has announced a 40 percent increment in transport fares effective Monday January 17, 2022, a decision independent of the Coalition of Private Transport Operators.

The Association cited the high cost of fuel, unit cost of cars, spare parts and lubricants as reasons for their decision. “Although we have taken this unilateral decision, our brothers from the other unions will agree we need to increase lorry fares,” their spokesperson stated.

The Coalition of Private Road Transport Operators suspended its intended strike following a meeting with the Roads and Transport Ministry.

The coalition of private transport operators consists of Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Association of Tipper Truck Drivers, Harbor Transport Owners, Ghana National Cargo Transport Association, Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Concerned Drivers Association, Digital Drivers, Commercial motorbike riders, popularly referred to as Okada, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers among others.

The Unions, on Tuesday, November 09, gave the Government an ultimatum to reduce taxes on fuel, threatening to ground all commercial vehicles by 1500 hours Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The planned strike action was for government to scrap the taxes, levies and margins on the price build-up and the incessant increase in the price of fuel, which was collapsing their business.

---happyfmghana