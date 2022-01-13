38-year-old painter granted GH¢30,000 bail for defiling 14-year-old girl

A 38-year-old painter, Frederick Sey, has been granted bail to the tune of GH¢30,000 with two sureties by the Ofaakor Circuit Court for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Sey is said to have slept with the victim several times in his room in the absence of his wife, the aunt of the victim, and warned her against telling anyone.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Rachael Coffie told the court that the wife of the accused, a few months ago, saw some bodily changes in the victim and suspected pregnancy.

A pregnancy test on her came out positive and on Tuesday, October 7, 2021, the mother of the victim reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Kasoa.

The prosecutor said the police received the victim's medical report, which confirmed penetration and an ultrasound scan indicated that the girl had been pregnant for 18 weeks and two days.

He said the victim confessed to her mother on January 4, this year, after days of questioning, that it was the accused who defiled her severally.

Sey was arrested on January 8 and expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, February 21, 2022.

GNA