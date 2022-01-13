ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

38-year-old painter granted GH¢30,000 bail for defiling 14-year-old girl

Crime & Punishment 38-year-old painter granted GH¢30,000 bail for defiling 14-year-old girl
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

A 38-year-old painter, Frederick Sey, has been granted bail to the tune of GH¢30,000 with two sureties by the Ofaakor Circuit Court for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Sey is said to have slept with the victim several times in his room in the absence of his wife, the aunt of the victim, and warned her against telling anyone.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Rachael Coffie told the court that the wife of the accused, a few months ago, saw some bodily changes in the victim and suspected pregnancy.

A pregnancy test on her came out positive and on Tuesday, October 7, 2021, the mother of the victim reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Kasoa.

The prosecutor said the police received the victim's medical report, which confirmed penetration and an ultrasound scan indicated that the girl had been pregnant for 18 weeks and two days.

He said the victim confessed to her mother on January 4, this year, after days of questioning, that it was the accused who defiled her severally.

Sey was arrested on January 8 and expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, February 21, 2022.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
V/R: 27-year-old woman remanded for setting colleague on fire with petrol at Woe
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale Central Hospital staff under investigation over theft
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Mobile Money vendor jailed for stealing his boss
11.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
GIS to handover Nigerian businessman to Interpol after US Court issue arrest warrant for fraud
11.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court fines 23-year-old driver GHS3,600
10.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
W/R: Police arrest nine robbery suspects with the help of community members
10.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
We know you, we'll get you – Police chase Kpando-Agbenoxoe robbers
10.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Fake doctor remanded for fraud in Agona-Swedru
09.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
UE/R: Notorious armed robber grabbed at Sandema
09.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line