UTAG got the best of services in the agreement they signed in October - FWSC

Head of Public Affairs, Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC,) Mr Earl Ankrah, has said the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) got the best of services in the agreement they signed in October last year.

The lecturers who are currently on strike had complained among other things that the FWSC delayed in releasing the report on the Labour Market Survey.

Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Thursday, January 13, Mr Ankrah said “They [UTAG got the best of service in the agreement they signed in October.”