ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UTAG got the best of services in the agreement they signed in October - FWSC

Social News UTAG got the best of services in the agreement they signed in October - FWSC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Head of Public Affairs, Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC,) Mr Earl Ankrah, has said the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) got the best of services in the agreement they signed in October last year.

The lecturers who are currently on strike had complained among other things that the FWSC delayed in releasing the report on the Labour Market Survey.

Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Thursday, January 13, Mr Ankrah said “They [UTAG got the best of service in the agreement they signed in October.”

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
GRA, 6 others sued over ‘missing’ containers
13.01.2022 | Social News
Xavier-Sosu trial adjourned to February 7
13.01.2022 | Social News
Death of 30-year-old nursing mother: Holy Child Hospital doctor got referral wrong - Ambulance Coordinator
13.01.2022 | Social News
Three pupils knocked down to death at Sankore
13.01.2022 | Social News
Lecturer jailed over sex for grades
13.01.2022 | Social News
Teen ‘robbers’ wanted in another case at Berekum
13.01.2022 | Social News
Dry season: GWCL announces water rationing in some parts of the country
13.01.2022 | Social News
Halt ‘illegal’ SIM card registration – Group to NCA
13.01.2022 | Social News
Don’t water lawns with treated water in this dry season – GWCL cautions
13.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line