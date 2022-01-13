ModernGhana logo
Don’t water lawns with treated water in this dry season – GWCL cautions

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has assured the consuming public that despite the erratic flow of water in some part of the country due to the dry season, it is on top of the situation and everything possible is being done to ameliorate the situation.

The GWCL noted that as part of the solution, consumers must strictly adhere to the following conservation measures:

· Cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water

· Moderate the use of treated water for car washing by resorting to the use of buckets, instead of hosing,

· shut all taps when not in use

· Repair all leakages in your homes, like overflowing reservoirs and dripping taps, valves, etc. (the little drops also swell your water bills.)

· Report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, Customer Service centres and Fault Offices.

· You can also send google GPS locations, pictures and videos of the burst on the GWCL WhatsApp lines 0555123393, 0555155524, (WhatsApp information only and not calls)

· The general public can call GWCL on these numbers; 0207385089, 0207385090. The toll free line is 0800 40 000 for Vodafone cell and land lines only and 0302 218240 for all other networks.

· Report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL

The GWCL further said it has currently resorted to water demand management to ensure equitable distribution of the little water currently being produced at the various treatment plants.

All district offices have been requested to announce to customers on days when water will be flowing so customers can store some water.

The water distribution company lamented that during dry seasons, consumers resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles, while consumers with greater dependence on rainwater also compound the problem by taking to treated water use. These practices according to the GWCL, ease the pressures in the pipelines thereby causing low pressures and no flow in some areas, especially the hilly areas.

The company is, therefore, calling for the cooperation of the public to improve on water delivery in the country.

---Classfmonline.com

