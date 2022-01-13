North Tongu: Angry Podoe residents give IGP 7-day ultimatum to address landguard issues

Residents of Podoe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have given government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) a seven-day ultimatum to deal with land guard activities in the area.

The residents, who took to the untarred streets of Podoe, say the police have failed to offer them protection in times of need.

They’re thus giving the IGP a one-week ultimatum to address the menace.

According to the residents who spoke to Citi News, their property, including farmlands, have been destroyed by some land guards hired by some members of the community to destroy and create confusion.

A former Assembly Member of the area, Richard Amansunu, said affected residents have reported the issue to the police on several occasions, but the police are yet to tackle the issue.

According to him, they have been complaining since 2017.

“The police are not helping us in this area. Whatever report we give from the police station to the district to the region, nothing has been done about it… sometimes they take the complaints, but they don’t work on them.”

He added that, should the IGP not put a stop to the happenings in the community in seven days, residents would be forced to protect themselves.

“After the seven days, if the IGP doesn’t take action, we are waiting for a letter from him giving a green light, so we can defend ourselves,” he added.

---Citinewsroom