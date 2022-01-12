ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CLOGSAG gears up for nationwide strike on January 20

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News CLOGSAG gears up for nationwide strike on January 20
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced that its members will embark on a strike action later this month starting January 20, 2022.

As it has become common in the numerous strike actions against government at the beginning of this year, CLOGSAG is gearing up to lay down tools because of poor conditions of service.

It argues that as an association whose members are banned from participating in partisan politics, they deserve to have an enhanced salary structure better than what they have in place now.

CLOGSAG says although it has tried to engage the Ministry of Finance, all efforts have failed to yield results. It is from the frustration of this that its council has declared the nationwide strike.

“CLOGSAG is of the opinion that its members deserve a salary structure and conditions of service comparable to those enjoyed by these other services.

“For almost two years the Ministry of Finance is yet to give comments on our proposal. Council has declared that from Thursday, 20th January, 2022, all members of CLOGSAG would be embarking on a nationwide strike,” part of a statement issued by the association and signed by its Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo has said.

Find more on the upcoming CLOGSAG strike below:

112202280916-13041q5dcw-99112975

112202280938-m6itl8w331-10139595

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Siddique Abubakar Suleiman rolls out free skill training to empower Ayawaso North women for jobs
12.01.2022 | Social News
57 Assembly members receive motorbikes in Tano South
12.01.2022 | Social News
AFCON 2021: Controversy in Mali-Tunisia game as referee ends match twice before 90th minute [VIDEO]
12.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG declares strike January 20 over poor conditions of service
12.01.2022 | Social News
Koforidua: Police probe drowning of 7-year-old in septic tank
12.01.2022 | Social News
Dismissed KATH Accounts Officer runs to Special Prosecutor over ‘corrupt payment’ of GHS106,000
12.01.2022 | Social News
Smart Innovations wins gold prize at 4th edition of Igniting Dreams 2022
12.01.2022 | Social News
Pregnant women at Kpatuli walk long distances to seek medical care
12.01.2022 | Social News
Eastern Region has gotten its fair share of development projects – Regional House of Chiefs laud Akufo-Addo
12.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line