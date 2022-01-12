CLOGSAG gears up for nationwide strike on January 20

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced that its members will embark on a strike action later this month starting January 20, 2022.

As it has become common in the numerous strike actions against government at the beginning of this year, CLOGSAG is gearing up to lay down tools because of poor conditions of service.

It argues that as an association whose members are banned from participating in partisan politics, they deserve to have an enhanced salary structure better than what they have in place now.

CLOGSAG says although it has tried to engage the Ministry of Finance, all efforts have failed to yield results. It is from the frustration of this that its council has declared the nationwide strike.

“CLOGSAG is of the opinion that its members deserve a salary structure and conditions of service comparable to those enjoyed by these other services.

“For almost two years the Ministry of Finance is yet to give comments on our proposal. Council has declared that from Thursday, 20th January, 2022, all members of CLOGSAG would be embarking on a nationwide strike,” part of a statement issued by the association and signed by its Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo has said.

