12.01.2022 Social News

Siddique Abubakar Suleiman rolls out free skill training to empower Ayawaso North women for jobs

By Paramza Kofi Hamza
12.01.2022 LISTEN

As part of his poverty-reducing strategies to improve the living condition of his people, the Deputy Zongo Caucus Coordinator for the Ayawaso North Constituency, Siddique Abubakar Suleiman, has rolled out free skills training program for women within the Constituency in a bid to equip them with hands-on skills to start their own businesses.

According to Siddique Abubakar Suleiman, the program sought to build the capacity and skills of the women for employment and private enterprise in the ice-cream making, bread making, doughnuts, pie and shortbread which take just few days to master.

“This program will help our women in the constituency a lot. With these skills, they can start their own businesses. It will reduce their overreliance on their husbands and relatives as well as visiting politicians to ask for one support or the other. Basically this training will help the women to become independent and masters on their own.

“Those who are serious can start just after the training. The good thing is that you don’t need big money to start, so we encourage them to start with the little amount they have and gradually it will expand,” Mr Suleiman said.

Mr Suleiman who funded the program with his personal resources said he remains committed to the needs of the constituents.

So far, over thirty two women, some of whom were constituency and branch executives have benefited from the maiden edition which took place in a period of three weeks. A lot more are expected to benefit from subsequent programs.

Mr Suleiman also expressed his special thanks to the Assembly Member of IMS Electoral Area, Hon. Mudrakatu Abdul Wahab, for his collaboration.

