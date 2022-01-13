Muslim Groups Ghana reward hardworking Muslim personalities

Muslim Groups Ghana, organizers of Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards has rewarded hardworking Muslim Chiefs, Philanthropists, Journalists and Politicians for their contributions towards the development of Muslim communities.

The award is aimed at motivating and acknowledging hardworking personalities within Muslim communities across the country.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, January 1st, 2022, at the forecourt of Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly in Accra.

The well-attended award ceremony brought together high profile Muslim personalities including Politicians, Businessmen, Entrepreneurs, Chiefs and Imams.

The annual Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards also seeks to recognize the hard work and achievements of Muslims and Zongo personalities and their commitment to the development of Muslim Communities in Ghana.

Businessmen and Philanthropists within Muslim Communities were also honoured and celebrated for their contributions towards the development of their communities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra base Marhaba Fm, Alhaji Baba Sheriff applauded the organizers for the hard work and ideas they put into organizing such an amazing and wonderful event.

He urged the organizers to consider the ordinary Muslim such as shoemakers, dressmakers among others who have in their own small way contributed by helping the young ones to have employment through their profession and talents.

According to him, the people of Zongo have abandoned their traditional profession which includes selling of waakye, Wanzam, hunting among other professions that signified where one is coming from. He added that the neglect has fade out the Zongo story.

On his part, the Coordinator of Muslim Groups Ghana, Alhaji Abubakar Galaxy, reiterated that the Awards was to recognize and acknowledge the hard work of personalities within Muslim communities for their numerous contribution to the development of those communities across the country.

According to him, the awardees have over the years impacted positively on their communities and have lifted the image of Zongos to a higher level.

Alhaji Abubakar Galaxy called on Muslim Philanthropists to role out initiatives that will help empower the Muslim Youth to build on their God-given talent and as well support organizations that sought to raise and promote the image of Zongos.

He revealed that the issue of sponsorship has been the major challenge confronting the organizers of the Awards Scheme due to the model used in awarding the personalities.

He added that the organizers of the awards engage with a number of community members who determine the best personality to be adjudged the winner.

The Muslims Groups Ghana, he said is looking forward to a better sponsorship package from corporate institutions to make the next year's award more attractive.

In all twenty-one hardworking personalities were awarded in various categories. They are Best Muslim personality Best Muslim Journalist of the year, Best Muslim Lawyer of the year, The most Promising Muslim lawyer of the year, Best Zongo Politician of the year, Best Muslim Assemblyman of the year, Best Hajj agent of the year, Muslim Politician of the year, Best Zongo and Tribal Imam of the year, Best Muslim female Journalist of the year, and Queen of Hausa Media.

Others include Best Hausa Television Station, Best Islamic Television station of the year and overall Muslim Award of the year.