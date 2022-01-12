57 Assembly members receive motorbikes in Tano South

Some 57 Assemble members in the Tano South Municipality have received motorbikes as ex gratia from the Central government.

Presenting the motorbikes, the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Boakye said the motorbikes would help Assembly Members work hard to improve development in their electoral areas.

He urged Assembly Members to come together as one people to do more developmental projects for the Municipality since they would be judged by the younger generation.

Hon. Boakye advised them to refrain from politics of insults and rather bring their expertise on the table to develop the Constituency.

According to him, Assembly Members should educate their electorates on the policies of government including revenue to ensure Assembly gets more funds to embark on developmental activities to improve the living standards of the residents.

Again, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi said the presentation of the motorbikes was in fulfillment of the Government pledge made to Assembly Members.

He indicated that the motorbikes would assist Assembly members in the discharge of their duties. He informed them to adhere to the culture of maintenance so as to prolong the life span of the motorbikes.

Hon. Takyi urged all beneficiaries of the motorbikes to adhere to the road traffic regulations to prevent them from the incidence of road accidents.

An Assembly Member, Hon. Kofi Ezor thanked the government and Tano South Municipal Assembly for the gesture and promised them that the motorbikes would be used for their intended purpose.

He appealed to government to institute funds for the payment of Assembly Members to enable them perform their core mandates effectively.