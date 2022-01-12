ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AFCON 2021: Controversy in Mali-Tunisia game as referee ends match twice before 90th minute [VIDEO]

Social News AFCON 2021: Controversy in Mali-Tunisia game as referee ends match twice before 90th minute [VIDEO]
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

There was controversy in the just-ended game between Mali and Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON 2021.

The referee in charge, Janny Sikazwe, was at the centre of the controversy with a number of highly contentious calls.

Sikazwe astonishingly blew the final whistle in the 85th minute of the game with Mali ahead 1-0, which caused some confusion among the players and the technical teams of both sides.

After he was corrected on his call and restarted the match, the Zambian referee then harshly sent off Malian forward, El Bilal Toure.

Video: Referee blows final whistle in 85th minute

Despite being asked by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the decision, Sikazwe upheld his earlier call.

The referee then bafflingly blew his whistle before the 90th-minute mark, prompting a very upset Tunisian bench to empty onto the field to confront the official.

Sikazwe had to be escorted off the field by security personnel as the Tunisian players and technical staff continued to pursue him.

112202263607-m5htk8v331-match

It was a surprising decision from the referee to end the match without any stoppage time, as the second half had seen nine substitutions, a cooling break and two relatively lengthy VAR checks.

A decision was then taken for the match to resume for five more minutes, with the officials and the Malian team returning to the pitch.

However, the Tunisians refused to play and after waiting for a while, the referee blew for full-time for the third time in the match.

It wasn’t just the people in the stadium who were confused by the referee’s decisions, as fans on social media tried to make sense of what they had just seen.

The referee had earlier awarded penalties to either team – Mali scored theirs to take the lead before Tunisia missed theirs.

---citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Siddique Abubakar Suleiman rolls out free skill training to empower Ayawaso North women for jobs
12.01.2022 | Social News
57 Assembly members receive motorbikes in Tano South
12.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG declares strike January 20 over poor conditions of service
12.01.2022 | Social News
Koforidua: Police probe drowning of 7-year-old in septic tank
12.01.2022 | Social News
Dismissed KATH Accounts Officer runs to Special Prosecutor over ‘corrupt payment’ of GHS106,000
12.01.2022 | Social News
Smart Innovations wins gold prize at 4th edition of Igniting Dreams 2022
12.01.2022 | Social News
Pregnant women at Kpatuli walk long distances to seek medical care
12.01.2022 | Social News
Eastern Region has gotten its fair share of development projects – Regional House of Chiefs laud Akufo-Addo
12.01.2022 | Social News
Accra FM journalist slams police for invading office over AFCON coverage
12.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line